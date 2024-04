So you want to know how many AFL Premierships Collingwood has won in their history? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

Collingwood has won 16 Grand Finals since 1987 when they switched to the VFL competition, which is the forerunner to the AFL.

The years they won the Grand Final were 1902, 1903, 1910, 1917, 1919, 1927, 1928, 1929, 1930, 1935, 1936, 1953, 1958, 1990, 2010, 2023.

Liked it? Take a second to support League Freak on Patreon!