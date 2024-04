So you want to know what the official size of a Rugby League field is? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

A regulation Rugby League field is 100 meters from try line to try line, and 68 meters from sideline to sideline.

The in goal area is 6.11 meters in depth and also 68 meters wide.

Here is a picture of the field markings on a standard sized Rugby League field:

