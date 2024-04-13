There is nothing quite like seeing the hottest NRL players taking the field and tearing up the Rugby League landscape, and we have so many great performances in recent seasons, lets look at some of the best.

Nathan Cleary was incredible in the 2024 NRL Grand Final, leading the Penrith Panthers to their third straight Premiership and putting in one of greatest performances we have ever seen!

Cowboys legend Jason Taumalolo had one of the all time greatest performances by a forward in 2020 when we ran for 345 meters in a match against the Canterbury Bulldogs. To do this as a forward is unbelievable. We may never see a performance like that again!

Frank Burge is another to have a legendary day on the Rugby League field when we incredibly scored 8 tries against University back in 1920. This is the NRL record for most tries in a match by an individual player.

Speaking of scoring records, in 1935 Dave Brown scored an incredible 45 points in a win over the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Brett Mullins was on a try scoring rampage in 1994, including a remarkable game in which he decimated the Newcastle Knights by scoring four tries!

The best Rugby League players in the game do some outstanding things on the field week in, week out. They excite fans and leave them begging for more!

