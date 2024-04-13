Best NRL Betting Odds For Winning Money

The best NRL tipsters love looking for the best NRL betting odds to increase their NRL winnings.

Here are some ways you can increase your chances of winning it big with your NRL betting.

Home Teams simply do win more games than away teams. In my opinion this is the first thing to look at when placing bets on NRL games. A home game can have a big effect on NRL margins betting. It can lower the possibility of a really bad teams getting blown out in a game, or make a more favoured side a much bigger change of covering an 13+ points NRL bet.

Mass Team Changes are normally a bad sign for a team, and with the negative effect it has on team cohesion, it is always best to steer clear of betting on teams who have made a whole lot of changes to their team. Even when a decent team has a number of very good players returning because of injuries or suspensions, the chances are they will not perform as well as you would normally expect them to.

Injuries and suspensions are obviously something you need to keep an eye on, especially if the injuries and suspensions are to key playmakers. Any injury or suspension an NRL team has to deal with will affect the team cohesion. That lowers their chances of either winning a game, or performing at their best.

Previous Matchups over the last few games both teams have played are something to take into account. This will expose any situation where by one team simply has the wood over another. A great example of this would be the Canberra Raiders record against the Wests Tigers. The Raiders, for what ever reason, love running up big score lines against the Tigers, and you can make money on them on the +13 NRL margin betting most times these two teams play.

So if you’re looking to win big with your NRL betting, keep it simple, don’t over extend yourself, only bet what you can afford to lose, and don’t over think things. Stick to the basics and you can win more money betting on NRL games.

