Injured South Sydney halfback Lachlan Ilias has been granted permission to negotiate with out clubs as the South Sydney Rabbitohs seemingly commit fully to Lewis Dodd who will join the club from St Helens next year.

Ilias is currently on the sidelines with a broken leg, and had been played in NSW Cup for the Rabbitohs before his injury.

No doubt Ilias will be a highly sought after young halfback. He has proven he has lead a team around the field and has a lot of improvement left in him.

