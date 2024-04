Jason Demetriou has been sacked by the South Sydney Rabbitohs after a very poor start to the 2024 season.

Souths board needed two seperate meetings today to make the decision.

Who the club gets on board as its next coach is yet to be seen, but it is a less than ideal situation considering they play the Penrith Panthers on Thursday.

Ben Hornby will take over on an interim basis.

