Braydon Trindall Charged With Failing Roadside Drug And Alcohol Test

Cronulla Sharks half Braydon Trindall has been charged by police after failing a roadside drug and alcohol test.

The Sharks have handed the information over to the NRL Integrity Unit and they will do an investigation before handing over the information to the NRL who will hand down any ban that may be upcoming for Trindall.

Trindall is a handy player for the Sharks who has really had to fight hard to try and cement a place as a regular starter in first grade. This season he finally looked to have done that, and he was playing well.

This issue comes at a really bad time for him, and could really put the brakes on his career.

As a result the Cronulla Sharks have released the following statement:

Sharks NRL squad member Braydon Trindall failed initial roadside alcohol and illicit drug tests early on Monday morning. The Club has since followed the appropriate protocols within the player’s contract and CBA and continues to work with the NRL integrity unit, with the Club, player and his management agreeing it is in Braydon’s best interest to not participate in games or to train for the short term, and more importantly to attend to his welfare and health issues. Trindall reported the result of the roadside tests immediately to Sharks management, who in turn informed the NRL integrity unit. The matter has been referred for a court appearance in May where Trindall will face the allegations and charges levelled against him, noting that a secondary sample of the illicit drug test is yet to be confirmed. The Sharks treat these issues extremely seriously, however they are providing Trindall with the necessary welfare support. Until more information is available the Club will make no further comment.

