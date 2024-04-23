NRL Podcast: The Entire History Of Rugby League On The Gold Coast Is Horrible

In this episode of our Forumla One/Cat Appreciation podcast we talk about the best coaches the Gold Coast Rugby League teams have ever had, how the Parramatta Eels lost the perfect backup halfback, how good the Brisbane Broncos forward pack has become, we give our tips for round 8 of the competition and then we start the real podcast.

Twitter

AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak

Patreon

Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!

Websites

The Rugby League Project

The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak

Rugby League Podcasting Network

NRL Rumours

NRL Breaking News

FergoandTheFreak.com

Youve found the best 2025 NRL Podcast! The Official NRL website, For the latest NRL News or the 2025 NRL Draw just click the links! Also if you’re looking to Buy 2025 NRL Tickets you know where to go!

Liked it? Take a second to support League Freak on Patreon!