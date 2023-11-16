All Blacks’ Braydon Ennor Faces Prolonged Rugby Absence Until 2024

In a recent announcement from the Crusaders, it’s been revealed that Braydon Ennor, the talented All Black center, is slated to make his return to the rugby field only in the latter part of 2024. This news follows a serious knee injury he sustained while representing the All Blacks in August of the current year.

The 26-year-old’s setback, further compounded by complications post his ACL reconstruction due to a knee infection, has dashed hopes for his participation in the upcoming Super Rugby Pacific season.

According to the Crusaders’ statement, “Braydon Ennor injured his knee during the All Blacks versus Australia Bledisloe test in Dunedin. Although he underwent successful ACL reconstruction, a subsequent infection impeded the initial stages of his rehabilitation. Despite successful treatment of the infection, his anticipated return to play has been delayed.”

This unfortunate development means Ennor’s return is now earmarked for the latter part of 2024, prolonging his absence from competitive rugby.

While it’s undoubtedly disappointing news for fans and the team alike, the Crusaders expressed their unwavering support for Ennor during his recovery journey. Their statement, “Not the news we like to share but unfortunately Braydon Ennor has been ruled out of the Super Rugby Pacific 2024. While he won’t take to the field, we know we will help the team off it 🥹,” reflects the solidarity and commitment to aiding Ennor’s recovery.

Braydon Ennor’s ACL rupture during the intense All Blacks test in Dunedin has led to an extended period on the sidelines, prompting patience and support from rugby enthusiasts as he navigates his path back to full fitness and the rugby arena.

