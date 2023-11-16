Penrith Panthers All Time Record Against Super League Clubs

The Penrith Panthers have played 9 games against Super League clubs over the course of their history, winning 6 of those matches while only losing 3 games.
All of the games that have seen Penrith take on a Super League opponent have occurred during World Club Challenge fixtures.
It is interesting to note that the Panthers have a winning record against every English club they have played except for Wigan.
Here are the results:
October 2nd 1991
Wigan defeated Penrith by 21-4 at Anfield – Crowd: 21,152
June 9th 1997
Penrith defeated the Bradford Bulls by 20-16 at Odsal – Crowd: 14,378
June 15th 1997
Penrith defeated the Warrington Wolves by 52-22 at Wilderspool – Crowd: 3,850
June 22nd 1997
Penrith defeated St Helens by 50-30 at Knowsley – Crowd: 6,671
July 18th 1997
Penrith defeated Warrington by 48-12 at Penrith – Crowd: 5,642
July 28th 1997
Penrith defeated the Bradford Bulls by 54-14 at Penrith – Crowd: 5,336
August 4th 1997
Penrith defeated St Helens by 32-26 at Penrith – Crowd: 5,303
February 13th 2004
Bradford Bulls defeated Penrith by 22-4 at Huddersfield – Crowd: 18,962
February 18th 2023
St Helens defeated Penrith 13-12 at Penrith – Crowd: 13,873
