A Rugby League Team Full Of Players Named “Neville” – NRL Fantasy Teams

Rugby League historian and statistician Andrew Ferguson knows a thing or two about Rugby League. He has a lot of books he refers to and studies, and those books lead to great things.
With all of that power, he has named a Rugby League team made up of players whose name is Neville!
1. Neville Butler
2. Neville Glower
3. Neville Pierce
4. Neville Brogan
5. Neville Wall
6. Neville Sinclair
7. Nevvile Hogan
8. Neville Charlton
9. Neville Spence
10. Neville Hand
11. Neville Costigan
12. Neville Smith
13. Neville Watt
14. neville Hornery
15. Neville Gosson
16. Neville Makin
17. Neville Shoesmark
