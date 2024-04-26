A Rugby League Team Full Of Players Named “Neville” – NRL Fantasy Teams

Rugby League historian and statistician Andrew Ferguson knows a thing or two about Rugby League. He has a lot of books he refers to and studies, and those books lead to great things.

With all of that power, he has named a Rugby League team made up of players whose name is Neville!

1. Neville Butler

2. Neville Glower

3. Neville Pierce

4. Neville Brogan

5. Neville Wall

6. Neville Sinclair

7. Nevvile Hogan

8. Neville Charlton

9. Neville Spence

10. Neville Hand

11. Neville Costigan

12. Neville Smith

13. Neville Watt



14. neville Hornery

15. Neville Gosson

16. Neville Makin

17. Neville Shoesmark

Check out Andrews website. You might have heard of it: Rugby League Project

