A Rugby League Team Full Of Players Named “Steve” – NRL Fantasy Teams

Rugby League historian and statistician Andrew Ferguson knows a thing or two about Rugby League. He spends his time at night studying the finer details of the names history.

With all of that power, he has named a Rugby League team made up of players whose name is Steve!

1. Steve Turner

2. Steve Morris

3. Steve Renouf

4. Steve Rogers

5. Steve Gearin

6. Steve Carter

7. Steve Mortimer

8. Steve Roach

9. Steve Walters

10. Steve Price

11. Steve Folkes

12. Steve Kearney

13. Steve Menzies



14. Steve Ella

15. Steve Edge

16. Steve Simpson

17. Steve Georgeallis

