A Rugby League Team Full Of Players Named “Steve” – NRL Fantasy Teams

Rugby League historian and statistician Andrew Ferguson knows a thing or two about Rugby League. He spends his time at night studying the finer details of the names history.
With all of that power, he has named a Rugby League team made up of players whose name is Steve!
1. Steve Turner
2. Steve Morris
3. Steve Renouf
4. Steve Rogers
5. Steve Gearin
6. Steve Carter
7. Steve Mortimer
8. Steve Roach
9. Steve Walters
10. Steve Price
11. Steve Folkes
12. Steve Kearney
13. Steve Menzies
14. Steve Ella
15. Steve Edge
16. Steve Simpson
17. Steve Georgeallis
Check out Andrews website. You might have heard of it: Rugby League Project