A Rugby League Team Full Of Players Named “Chris” – NRL Fantasy Teams

Rugby League historian and statistician Andrew Ferguson knows a thing or two about Rugby League. He refuses to eat smarties and will only eat M & M’s because he says they look like little Rugby League balls.

With all of that power, he has named a Rugby League team made up of players whose name is Chris!

1. Chris Quinn

2. Chris Walker

3. Chris Johns

4. Chris Close

5. Chris Anderson

6. Chris Mortimer

7. Chris McKivat

8. Chris Walsh

9. Chris Randall

10. Chris Welsh

11. Chris Houston

12. Chris Lawrence

13. Chris Heighington



14. Chris McQueen

15. Chris Flannery

16. Chris McKenna

17. Chris Sandown

Check out Andrews website. You might have heard of it: Rugby League Project

