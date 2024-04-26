A Rugby League Team Full Of Players Named “Chris” – NRL Fantasy Teams

Rugby League historian and statistician Andrew Ferguson knows a thing or two about Rugby League. He refuses to eat smarties and will only eat M & M’s because he says they look like little Rugby League balls.
With all of that power, he has named a Rugby League team made up of players whose name is Chris!
1. Chris Quinn
2. Chris Walker
3. Chris Johns
4. Chris Close
5. Chris Anderson
6. Chris Mortimer
7. Chris McKivat
8. Chris Walsh
9. Chris Randall
10. Chris Welsh
11. Chris Houston
12. Chris Lawrence
13. Chris Heighington
14. Chris McQueen
15. Chris Flannery
16. Chris McKenna
17. Chris Sandown
