A Rugby League Team Full Of Players Named “James” – NRL Fantasy Teams

Rugby League historian and statistician Andrew Ferguson knows a thing or two about Rugby League. He once told me that if you add all the tries scored and take away all the goals kicked on his website the sum equals 7.

With all of that power, he has named a Rugby League team made up of players whose name is James!

1. James Tedesco

2. James Love

3. James Devereux

4. James Craig

5. James Porter

6. James Lisle

7. James Maloney

8. James Tamou

9. James Sedaris

10. James Graham

11. James Cody

12. James Fisher-Harris

13. James Dymock



14. James David

15. James Matthews

16. James Morgan

17. James Leis

Check out Andrews website. You might have heard of it: Rugby League Project

