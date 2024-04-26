A Rugby League Team Full Of Players Named “James” – NRL Fantasy Teams

Rugby League historian and statistician Andrew Ferguson knows a thing or two about Rugby League. He once told me that if you add all the tries scored and take away all the goals kicked on his website the sum equals 7.
With all of that power, he has named a Rugby League team made up of players whose name is James!
1. James Tedesco
2. James Love
3. James Devereux
4. James Craig
5. James Porter
6. James Lisle
7. James Maloney
8. James Tamou
9. James Sedaris
10. James Graham
11. James Cody
12. James Fisher-Harris
13. James Dymock
14. James David
15. James Matthews
16. James Morgan
17. James Leis
