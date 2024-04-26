A Rugby League Team Full Of Players Named “David” – NRL Fantasy Teams

27/04/2024
Rugby League historian and statistician Andrew Ferguson knows a thing or two about Rugby League. Before putting this list together he carved a statue from a solid piece of marble.

With all of that power, he has named a Rugby League team made up of players whose name is David!

1. David Parkinson
2. David Barsley
3. David Brown
4. David Vaeliki
5. David Eckersley
6. David Watson
7. David Bolton
8. David Brown
9. David Trewhella
10. David Gillespie
11. David Barnhill
12. David Fairleigh
13. David Broughton

14. David Cooper
15. David Shillington
16. David Furner
17. David Fa’alogo

Check out Andrews website. You might have heard of it: Rugby League Project

