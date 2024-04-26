A Rugby League Team Full Of Players Named “David” – NRL Fantasy Teams

Rugby League historian and statistician Andrew Ferguson knows a thing or two about Rugby League. Before putting this list together he carved a statue from a solid piece of marble.

With all of that power, he has named a Rugby League team made up of players whose name is David!

1. David Parkinson

2. David Barsley

3. David Brown

4. David Vaeliki

5. David Eckersley

6. David Watson

7. David Bolton

8. David Brown

9. David Trewhella

10. David Gillespie

11. David Barnhill

12. David Fairleigh

13. David Broughton



14. David Cooper

15. David Shillington

16. David Furner

17. David Fa’alogo

