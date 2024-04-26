A Rugby League Team Full Of Players Named “Matt” – NRL Fantasy Teams

Rugby League historian and statistician Andrew Ferguson knows a thing or two about Rugby League. There is only one thing in the whole world Andrew doesn’t like. Daylight saving time!

With all of that power, he has named a Rugby League team made up of players whose name is Matt!

1. Matt Bowen

2. Matt Rogers

3. Matt Gidley

4. Matt Cooper

5. Matt Sing

6. Matt Johns

7. Matt Orford

8. Matt Scott

9. Matt Ballin

10. Matt Goodwin

11. Matt Gillett

12. Matt Adamson

13. Matt Prior



14. Matt Ridge

15. Matt Burton

16. Matt King

17. Matt Utai

Check out Andrews website. You might have heard of it: Rugby League Project

