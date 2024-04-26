A Rugby League Team Full Of Players Named “Matt” – NRL Fantasy Teams

Rugby League historian and statistician Andrew Ferguson knows a thing or two about Rugby League. There is only one thing in the whole world Andrew doesn’t like. Daylight saving time!
With all of that power, he has named a Rugby League team made up of players whose name is Matt!
1. Matt Bowen
2. Matt Rogers
3. Matt Gidley
4. Matt Cooper
5. Matt Sing
6. Matt Johns
7. Matt Orford
8. Matt Scott
9. Matt Ballin
10. Matt Goodwin
11. Matt Gillett
12. Matt Adamson
13. Matt Prior
14. Matt Ridge
15. Matt Burton
16. Matt King
17. Matt Utai
Check out Andrews website. You might have heard of it: Rugby League Project