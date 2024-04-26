A Rugby League Team Full Of Players Named “Ray” – NRL Fantasy Teams

Rugby League historian and statistician Andrew Ferguson knows a thing or two about Rugby League. When Andrew told me he was going to catch some rays, I didn’t think this is what he was talking about!

With all of that power, he has named a Rugby League team made up of players whose name is Ray!

1. Ray Branighan

2. Ray Corcoran

3. Ray Morris

4. Ray Norman

5. Ray Preston

6. Ray Gartner

7. Ray Love

8. Ray Stehr

9. Ray Brown

10. Ray Cashmere

11. Ray Higgs

12. Ray Faitala-Mariner

13. Ray Price



14. Ray Blacklock

15. Ray Thomas

16. Ray Quinnell

17. Ray Ritchie

Check out Andrews website. You might have heard of it: Rugby League Project

