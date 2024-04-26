27/04/2024
A Rugby League Team Full Of Players Named “Ray” – NRL Fantasy Teams

Rugby League historian and statistician Andrew Ferguson knows a thing or two about Rugby League. When Andrew told me he was going to catch some rays, I didn’t think this is what he was talking about!

With all of that power, he has named a Rugby League team made up of players whose name is Ray!

1. Ray Branighan
2. Ray Corcoran
3. Ray Morris
4. Ray Norman
5. Ray Preston
6. Ray Gartner
7. Ray Love
8. Ray Stehr
9. Ray Brown
10. Ray Cashmere
11. Ray Higgs
12. Ray Faitala-Mariner
13. Ray Price

14. Ray Blacklock
15. Ray Thomas
16. Ray Quinnell
17. Ray Ritchie

Check out Andrews website. You might have heard of it: Rugby League Project

