A Rugby League Team Full Of Players Named “Darren” – NRL Fantasy Teams

Rugby League historian and statistician Andrew Ferguson knows a thing or two about Rugby League. Little known fact about Andrew, he has a fear of two minute noodles!

With all of that power, he has named a Rugby League team made up of players whose name is Darren!

1. Darren Junee

2. Darren Willis

3. Darren Smith

4. Darren McCarthy

5. Darren Albert

6. Darren Lockyer

7. Darren Nicholls

8. Darren Britt

9. Darren Senter

10. Darren Fritz

11. Darren Treacy

12. Darren Burns

13. Darren Brown



14. Darren Higgins

15. Darren Schott

16. Darren Wolens

17. Darren Maroon

Check out Andrews website. You might have heard of it: Rugby League Project

Liked it? Take a second to support League Freak on Patreon!