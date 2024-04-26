27/04/2024
A Rugby League Team Full Of Players Named “Darren” – NRL Fantasy Teams

League Freak01 mins

Rugby League historian and statistician Andrew Ferguson knows a thing or two about Rugby League. Little known fact about Andrew, he has a fear of two minute noodles!

With all of that power, he has named a Rugby League team made up of players whose name is Darren!

1. Darren Junee
2. Darren Willis
3. Darren Smith
4. Darren McCarthy
5. Darren Albert
6. Darren Lockyer
7. Darren Nicholls
8. Darren Britt
9. Darren Senter
10. Darren Fritz
11. Darren Treacy
12. Darren Burns
13. Darren Brown

14. Darren Higgins
15. Darren Schott
16. Darren Wolens
17. Darren Maroon

Check out Andrews website. You might have heard of it: Rugby League Project

