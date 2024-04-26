A Rugby League Team Full Of Players Named “Andrew” – NRL Fantasy Teams

Rugby League historian and statistician Andrew Ferguson knows a thing or two about Rugby League. When asked to do a team named of players called Andrew he said “You mean after me?”. The ego on this guy!

With all of that power, he has named a Rugby League team made up of players whose name is Andrew!

1. Andrew Leeds

2. Andrew Simons

3. Andrew Ettingshausen

4. Andrew Farrah

5. Andrew Hinson

6. Andrew Walker

7. Andrew Johns

8. Andrew Fifita

9. Andrew McCullough

10. Andrew Gee

11. Andrew Pierce

12. Andrew Ryan

13. Andrew Norvall



14. Andrew Platt

15. Andrew King

16. Andrew McFadden

17. Andrew Lomu

Check out Andrews website. You might have heard of it: Rugby League Project

