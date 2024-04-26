A Rugby League Team Full Of Players Named “Andrew” – NRL Fantasy Teams

Rugby League historian and statistician Andrew Ferguson knows a thing or two about Rugby League. When asked to do a team named of players called Andrew he said “You mean after me?”. The ego on this guy!
With all of that power, he has named a Rugby League team made up of players whose name is Andrew!
1. Andrew Leeds
2. Andrew Simons
3. Andrew Ettingshausen
4. Andrew Farrah
5. Andrew Hinson
6. Andrew Walker
7. Andrew Johns
8. Andrew Fifita
9. Andrew McCullough
10. Andrew Gee
11. Andrew Pierce
12. Andrew Ryan
13. Andrew Norvall
14. Andrew Platt
15. Andrew King
16. Andrew McFadden
17. Andrew Lomu
Check out Andrews website. You might have heard of it: Rugby League Project