A Rugby League Team Full Of Players Named “Luke” – NRL Fantasy Teams

Rugby League historian and statistician Andrew Ferguson knows a thing or two about Rugby League. When asked to come up with this side he started quoting Star Wars!

With all of that power, he has named a Rugby League team made up of players whose name is Luke!

1. Luke Patten

2. Luke Rooney

3. Luke O’Dwyer

4. Luke Lewis

5. Luke Burt

6. Luke Brooks

7. Luke Keary

8. Luke Bailey

9. Luke Priddis

10. Luke Douglas

11. Luke O’Donnell

12. Luke Stuart

13. Luke Ricketson



14. Luke Williamson

15. Luke Davico

16. Luke Walsh

17. Luke Covell

Check out Andrews website. You might have heard of it: Rugby League Project

Liked it? Take a second to support League Freak on Patreon!