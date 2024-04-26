A Rugby League Team Full Of Players Named “Luke” – NRL Fantasy Teams

Rugby League historian and statistician Andrew Ferguson knows a thing or two about Rugby League. When asked to come up with this side he started quoting Star Wars!
With all of that power, he has named a Rugby League team made up of players whose name is Luke!
1. Luke Patten
2. Luke Rooney
3. Luke O’Dwyer
4. Luke Lewis
5. Luke Burt
6. Luke Brooks
7. Luke Keary
8. Luke Bailey
9. Luke Priddis
10. Luke Douglas
11. Luke O’Donnell
12. Luke Stuart
13. Luke Ricketson
14. Luke Williamson
15. Luke Davico
16. Luke Walsh
17. Luke Covell
