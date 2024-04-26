A Rugby League Team Named From A To Z – NRL Fantasy Teams

Rugby League historian and statistician Andrew Ferguson knows a thing or two about Rugby League. Here he made back-to-back teams who cover the entire alphabet with the first letter of their first names!
Here are the Rugby League alphabet teams!
1. Anthony Minichiello
2. Brett Morris
3. Chris Close
4. Dally Messenger
5. Eddie Lumsden
6. Frank Stanmore
7. Greg Alexander
8. Henry Porter
9. Issac Luke
10. Jesse Bromwich
11. Kurt Sorensen
12. Les Boyd
13. Malcolm Reilly
1. Noel Pidding
2. Odel Manuel
3. Paul McGregor
4. Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e
5. Ricky Walford
6. Steve Carter
7. Tom Raudonikis
8. Ukuma Ta’ai
9. Victor Radley
10. William Hamilton
11. Xavier Willison
12. Yileen Gordon
13. Zeb Taia
