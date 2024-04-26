A Rugby League Team Named From A To Z – NRL Fantasy Teams

Rugby League historian and statistician Andrew Ferguson knows a thing or two about Rugby League. Here he made back-to-back teams who cover the entire alphabet with the first letter of their first names!

Here are the Rugby League alphabet teams!

1. Anthony Minichiello

2. Brett Morris

3. Chris Close

4. Dally Messenger

5. Eddie Lumsden

6. Frank Stanmore

7. Greg Alexander

8. Henry Porter

9. Issac Luke

10. Jesse Bromwich

11. Kurt Sorensen

12. Les Boyd

13. Malcolm Reilly



1. Noel Pidding

2. Odel Manuel

3. Paul McGregor

4. Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e

5. Ricky Walford

6. Steve Carter

7. Tom Raudonikis

8. Ukuma Ta’ai

9. Victor Radley

10. William Hamilton

11. Xavier Willison

12. Yileen Gordon

13. Zeb Taia





Check out Andrews website. You might have heard of it: Rugby League Project

Liked it? Take a second to support League Freak on Patreon!