Who Holds The Record For Most Points In An NBA Playoffs Game?

So you want to know who holds the single game records for the most points scored in an NBA playoffs game? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

On the 20th of April in 1986 Michael Jordan scored 63 points against the Boston Celtics in a 131-135 loss at Boston Garden. The loss was the third of the series and saw the Boston Celtics move on to the next round.

Michael Jordan hit 22 of his 41 shorts (With no 3 points field goals) and 19 of his 21 free throw attempts.

The incredible, record breaking performance by Jordan against a very good Boston Celtic team really signalled the arrival of the games new superstar. Jordan was forced to take on some incredible teams in the Eastern Conference playoffs and learned from every single experience before becoming an NBA champion in 1991.

