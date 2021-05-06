Who Has Scored The Most Tries In An NRL Match For The Melbourne Storm?

May 07, 2021 League Freak Melbourne Storm 0
So you want to find out who has scored the most tried in an NRL game for the Melbourne Storm? Well, you’ve come to the right place!
winger Josh Addo-Carr scored 6 tries against the South Sydney Rabbitohs in round 9 of the 2021 NRL season. He scored 4 tries in the first half of the match, and 2 tries in the second half of the match.
The Melbourne Storm would record a resounding 50-0 win over the South Sydney Rabbitohs in the match.
Josh Addo-Carr is one of the best wingers in the games history, and is without doubt the fastest human being I have seen with my own eyes.
It is fitting that he holds the try scoring records for the Melbourne Storm as one of the club, and the games truly great finishers.
