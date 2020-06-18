When Players Start Leaving Losing Teams, It’s A Good Thing!

The media love to pile on when times are tough for a club, and they love nothing more than making things sound way worse than they are.

Player exodus, the rats are leaving the sinking shit, everybody wants out, there’s problems behind the scenes….you’ve heard it all before.

I’ve always wondered how people expect a club to change, and for the results to improve if a losing lineup full of losing players never changes.

I tend to think when we see a losing clubs shed a handful of players, its a good thing. A losing club needs new talent, they need a big change, and they need to replace the bunch of losers that aren’t getting the job done.

Its all well and good to love a player, to enjoy watching them run out for you club, but if they are part of a losing effort week after week, you need to get rid of them!

