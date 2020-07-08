What Is The Biggest Losing Margin In Wigan Rugby League History?

So you want to know the biggest loss that the Wigan Warriors have suffered in their history? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

On June the 26th in 2006 St Helens defeated Wigan 75-0 at Knowsley Road in front of 17,100 supporters. The match was a 2005 Challenge Cup fixture.

Mark Edmondson scored 3 tries in the 13 tries to nil drubbing! Paul Sculthorpe scored 9 goals with Jamie Lyon adding 2 goals.

You can just imagine how much St Helens supporters enjoyed this game, and how much Wigan supporters hate it every time this game is mentioned!

All statistics via Rugby League Project.

