War Between The NRL and Rugby League Players Association Looks To Have Been Resolved

The standoff between the NRL and the Rugby League players association looked like it may have come to an end according to the Sydney Morning Herald, with talks in recent days resulting in agreement on a number of issues. The RLPA will now take the deal to the players to vote upon.

The RLPA has been trying to negotiate a Collective Bargaining Agreement with the NRL for nearly two years. To bring attention to their plight the RLPA has recently made small moves such as having players not speak with mainstream media on game days and covering the NRL logo on their jerseys with tape.

There has been talk that the next step would be to boycott the Dally M Awards, but that looks like it will now be avoided.

This is great news for all of the players in our game. The sport in Australia is flushed with cash, there is plenty of money to fund everything the RLPA was after, and its good to know the game can move forward from this and look ahead to improvements in other areas of the game.

