Uncensored Video Of Will Smith Punching Chris Rock At The 2022 Oscars

Don’t joke about Will Smith’s wife or he will punch you in the face!

At the 2022 Oscars Chris Rock made a G.I. Jane reference when talking about Jada Pinkett Smith, who is married to Will Smith.

Will Smith didn’t like that. Not, one, bit.

Check out the video that was uncensored into Australia via Channel 7.

The entire Will Smith moment went to air uncensored in Australia: pic.twitter.com/qG8WL7DEub — casey briggs (@CaseyBriggs) March 28, 2022

UNCENSORED WILL SMITH FOOTAGE AS SHOWN ON AUSTRALIAN TV pic.twitter.com/NcRfdjWxqe — David Mack (@davidmackau) March 28, 2022

It was awkward, it was crazy, it was real, it freaked everyone out, it made the Oscars worth watching…..I love it!

