Uncensored Video Of Will Smith Punching Chris Rock At The 2022 Oscars

Mar 28, 2022 League Freak Miscellaneous 0
Don’t joke about Will Smith’s wife or he will punch you in the face!
At the 2022 Oscars Chris Rock made a G.I. Jane reference when talking about Jada Pinkett Smith, who is married to Will Smith.
Will Smith didn’t like that. Not, one, bit.
Check out the video that was uncensored into Australia via Channel 7.
The entire Will Smith moment went to air uncensored in Australia: pic.twitter.com/qG8WL7DEub
— casey briggs (@CaseyBriggs) March 28, 2022
UNCENSORED WILL SMITH FOOTAGE AS SHOWN ON AUSTRALIAN TV pic.twitter.com/NcRfdjWxqe
— David Mack (@davidmackau) March 28, 2022
It was awkward, it was crazy, it was real, it freaked everyone out, it made the Oscars worth watching…..I love it!
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
Dec 19, 2019 0
Mar 14, 2022 0
You must log in to post a comment.