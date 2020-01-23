Top Rugby Players In The World

For those who love an adrenaline-filled sport with lots of physical activities, you'll find your passion for rugby. This extremely physically demanding game brings together top players all over the world, as they compete in several thrilling tournaments like the six nations and the world cup. As such, fans gather in establishments all over the world to watch, cheer, and bet on this popular sport.

Given the number of skilled players in the game worldwide, it can be quite challenging to choose the best players. However, we’ve tried to narrow down the list to five top players with the best passes, tackles, and kicks.

Top 5 Rugby Players in the World

1. Beauden Barrett – New Zealand

A rugby union player from New Zealand, Beauden Barrett, is a 29-year-old athlete playing for Taranaki in the fly-half. Barret also plays for the Auckland-based super rugby team, the blues, while serving as a full-back in New Zealand’s national squad.

In 2015, Barrett was a key player in the Rugby World Cup-winning squad and he won the World player of the year in 2016 and 2017. Last year, he was part of the New Zealand squad that played in the 2019 Rugby World Cup, playing five tests in the competition.

2. Brodie Retallick – New Zealand

Another 29-year-old player from the New Zealand Rugby Union, Brodie Retallick is among the best athletes representing Super Rugby side, the Chiefs. Brodie also plays for the All Blacks in the international rugby arena, taking the lock as his regular position.

In 2015, Brodie was a key member of the New Zealand rugby world cup winning squad. He was also named 2014 World player of the year, making him the youngest rugby player to win the award to date.

3. Owen Farrell – England

The son of former England center and rugby league legend Andy, Owen Farrell is among the best rising stars in English rugby. Owen has great goal-kicking and game management skills, making him a superb option for the center or fly-half.

At 17 years, Owen was the youngest player to feature in the English professional rugby union after making some powerful impressions in the U16 team. During the 2017 and 2018 season, Owen served as captain Dylan Hartley’s deputy, before being crowned the captain for the 2019 Guinness Six Nation.

4. Mako Vunipola – England

A New Zealand born player, Mako Vunipola, plays for the England national team after making his debut in 2012. To date, Mako has claimed over 50 caps and he won the 2018 award for English player of the year. Even better, he won the Six Nations in 2017 for the second time in a row after returning from an injury.

5. Alun Wyn Jones – Wales

A Welsh rugby union player, Alun Wyn Jones is currently the Wales national team captain and the former Ospreys captain. Alun is the most capped international player from wales and also the World’s top lock forward. Additionally, he has won three Grand Slam titles, making him part of an elite group of Welsh players.

