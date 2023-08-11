Tino Fa’asuamaleaui Signs The Richest Deal In Rugby League History

The Gold Coast Titans have announced the re-signing of forwards Tino Fa’asuamaleaui and David Fifita to long term deals, with Tino Fa’asuamaleaui signing a ten year deal that is now the biggest contract in the history of Rugby League.

The deal will end when Tino Fa’asuamaleaui is 33 years old, and is similar to the one signed by Cowboys legend Jason Taumalolo, locking him into the club for basically the rest of his career.

Fifita meanwhile is signed through to the end of 2026.

The long term re-signing of Tino Fa’asuamaleaui is a great move. He is one of the best players in the game, a top of the line forward with great size and mobility, and he is a great player to look to build the club around.

Details on the amount of money Big Tino will make over the course of this deal haven’t been released yet (NOTE: Reports suggest the deal is for a total of around $15 million), but with the rise in the salary cap, the length of the deal, and when you line him up against similar players across the competition, it would be round the $1 million a year mark.

Not bad work if you can get it! 😀

