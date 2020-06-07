The Top 10 Rugby Players of All-Time

This interesting sport features unique elements like running, tackling and hand-passing, with those who've mastered these techniques ripping huge benefits. Here are the all-time top ten rugby players that have entertained us with their incredible talents in playing the game.

10. Zinzan Brooke (New Zealand)

Zinzan is considered as one of the best players in the history of rugby union. As a captain, he led Auckland Blues to clinch the first position in the super 12 championships in 1996 and 1997. He also participated in an all-black New Zealand team where he scored 89 points.

9. Gareth Edwards (Wales)

As the best rugby player in welsh rugby union, Gareth Edwards played 58 matches for Wales, scoring 88 points from 1967 to 1978. He played 12 seasons for Cardiff RFC where he scored 69 tries in 195 games. He was also ranked as the greatest player of all time in a poll of rugby world magazine in 2003.

8. Jonny Wilkinson

In his career, Wilkinson played for the Newcastle Falcons and Toulon. Wilkinson also played for the England national team where he won 91 caps, and his country won 61 of these when he played. He still holds the world cup record with 277 points.

7. Martin Johnson (England)

Martin Johnson played for England national team where he led the team to victory in 2003. In his club career, he led his team to clinch the rugby title six times. He earned 84 caps in England national team which he scored 10 points.

6. Jonah Lomu (New Zealand)

Regarded as a global superstar of rugby union, Jonah Lomu came into the scene in 1995. He scored 185 points for New Zealand all black national team from 1994 to 2002. He was inducted to the International rugby hall of fame in 2007. Sadly he passed on due to heart attack in 2015.

5. David Campese (Australia)

As the greatest winger for the Australian national rugby team, Campese achieved 101 caps in where he scored 315 points. In his club career, he scored 114 points in 56 caps when he played for New South Wales. He was inducted to the international hall of fame in 2013.

4. Brian O’Driscoll (Ireland)

Brian O’Driscoll is seen as one of the best centers in rugby history. T-shirt motto “in BOD we trust” made his fans admire him. As Ireland’s captain from 2003 to 2012, he played 83 test matches. He is the highest try scorer in Irish to date.

3. Michael Jones (New Zealand)

Michael Jones was nicknamed iceman because of an icepack for injuries. The former New Zealand former player earned 55 caps with 56 points. He was voted as the best all-black players in rugby world magazine. He was inducted to the international hall of fame in 2003.

2. Dan Carter (New Zealand)

Dan Carter is considered the greatest winger and full back in rugby history. In the New Zealand national team, he achieved 112 caps and scored 1,596 points. While playing for the Crusaders, he earned 141 caps and 1,708 points.

1. Richie McCaw

Richie McCaw led the all-black team to rugby world cup titles in2011 and 2015. He also got the best rugby player title in 2006, 2009, and 2010. Even better, McCaw was a captain for the all-black team for 110 times and he’s ranked as the most capped player of all time.

