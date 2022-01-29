The Sydney Roosters To Be A Force Once Again In 2022

Last season the Sydney Roosters found themselves going through one of the worst injury tolls you would ever expect to see, yet they still managed a family good season. So how will they go with everyone on deck and healthy this year?

Last season we saw the rise of youngster Sam Walker who showed plenty as a first year out halfback, but by seasons end he found himself carrying a number of injures, the result of a player thrust into first grade before his body was ready for the punishment.

He has apparently put on a bit of weight over the off season, which will hopefully protect him a little more, and he will be better off for playing alongside a returning Luke Keary, who himself has struggled with simply being beaten down at times by the brutal nature of the NRL.

James Tedesco will one again provide his same level of brilliance at fullback. I think his performance last year in a difficult season for the club overall was the most impressive of his whole career. He showed he could still shine no matter who his team mates were and what injuries the club was dealing with. Amazing.

Joseph Manu will be looking to have a bit of a better year in 2022. He was a little quiet at times last season, and his year ended with a terrible facial fracture suffered in an illegal high tackle by Latrell Mitchell. At his best he is a game changer, and the Roosters will be looking for more from him this year.

Penrith youngster Joseph Suaalii will be an interesting one to watch. he was brought in at a very young age last season and while he had the frame to be a first grader, he really just got a taste of the big time. I wouldn’t be shocked if we see a much bigger, stronger version of him this season, ready to rock and roll and mix it with the big boys over the course of the whole season.

I’ll be very interesting to see how Victor Radley goes this year. I love the way he plays the game, throwing himself into everything, but I do worry that as a smaller forward in the NRL he will almost bash himself out of the game with this style of play.

One forward I think we will see a big improvement in is Fletcher Baker, who showed flashes last season that he could be one to watch out for in the future.

I think the Roosters will finish in around 3rd of 4th position. I think on their day they ill be able to go toe-to-toe with the likes of the Penrith Panthers and Melbourne Storm, but I think their squad is a little more prone to injury than those two teams and when it comes down to it, those sides are just a bit better overall.

Roosters fans will just be happy to see their team no resemble a triage ward in 2022!

