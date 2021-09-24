The South Sydney Rabbitohs Are Into The 2021 NRL Grand Final!!!

The South Sydney Rabbitohs will play in the 2021 NRL Grand Final after a resounding 36-16 win over the Manly Sea Eagles at Suncorp Stadium.

The Rabbitohs has a very steady attacking first half and managed to dodge a few bullet by the Sea Eagles in the first half, taking a 22-0 lead into half time. The Rabbitohs put the game away early on in the second half with Manly coming home with a wet sail very late in the second half when the game was done and dusted.

Damien Cook and Cody Walker were outstanding in this game, while Campbell Graham was very good in defence. The South Sydney defence overall was great, hard hitting and able to shut down the Sea Eagles on almost every occasion.

Poor ball security hurt the Sea Eagles at times. They didn’t get too many opportunities to score and Tom Trbojevic was kept pretty quiet in this game outside of a late try when the game was well and truly over.

Adam Reynolds seemed to be a little hampered by a hamstring or possible groin injury in this game that saw him hand off most of the kicking duties to Cody Walker while also not taking any kicks at goal. He left the field in the 68th minute and hopefully he is good to go next week!

This will be just the Rabbitohs second Grand Final appearance in the modern era. The Bunnies famously won the title in 2014.

Wayne Bennett will be coaching his 890th first grade game in the Grand Final, having been in 10 of them now and winning with both the Brisbane Broncos and St George/Illawarra Dragons previously.

It will be amazing to see Benji Marshall taking part in the Grand Final as a veteran, having won a Grand Final in 2005 with the Wests Tigers as a youngster.

It does make you wonder where the Rabbitohs would be right now if they had Latrell Mitchell available. The Rabbitohs have proven they can beat top sides without him, but geez he is a big loss.

So, enjoy the Grand Final celebrations South Sydney fans. Its going to be a fun week!!!

