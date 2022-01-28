The Big Question Surrounding The South Sydney Rabbitohs: Is Their Window Still Open?

In 2021 the South Sydney Rabbitohs were one of the scariest teams in the competition. Their attacking ability was unquestionable, and they had that special ability to just blow a game wide open against just about any opponent.

Their 2021 NRL Grand Final loss to the Penrith Panthers was a tough one. A close game, they had opportunities, but ultimately the Panthers were the better team.

Then comes the losses. Wayne Bennett heads to Brisbane to coach the Redcliffe Dolphins. Benji Marshall finally rides into the sunset and retires. Adam Reynolds is forced out of the club and signs with the Brisbane Broncos.That is a lot of experience to lose over one off season.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs odds of winning the premiership have fallen at online casino australia but they still have a very strong team.

Latrell Mitchell was in great form before being suspended last season, Cody Walker is nothing short of a magician, Damien Cook is still one of the best hookers in the game and Cameron Murray gives you so much in the middle of the field.

There is the worry about the Rabbitohs forward pack though. They improved over the course of 2021 and were tough in the finals series, but there is no doubt it is one of the weaker aspects of the team.

Jai Arrow really needs to step up his game this season. He was a bit all over the place last season, but he is a quality player, and he needs to be far more consistent if the South Sydney Rabbitohs forward pack is going to stand up to the top teams once again.

At the end of the day though I just cant shake the massive loss of Adam Reynolds. All that experience, the general kicking, the goal kicking….how do the Rabbitohs replace all of that. Walker is a great player, but he can’t do it all himself. He needs some help in the halves, and without that I feel as though the Rabbitohs are good, but not great in 2022.

Outside of just this season, the Rabbitohs will lose solid forward Mark Nicholls at the end of this season, Cody Walker is 32, Damien Cook is 30….and I just worry that the club will have a big talent vacuum over the next couple of seasons.

Everyone knew that 2021 was the South Sydney Rabbitohs big chance to shine before big changes started to happen at the club. Father Time eventually catches up with every single player, and the Rabbitohs very good core is just starting to get to the age where you start to worry. This is a club that can’t look to rebuild for the future. Their time really is now.

Are they good enough? Has their NRL premiership window closed? Is it still slightly ajar? Once again, only time will tell…

