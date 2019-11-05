Should Super League Clubs Target Semi Radradra Now That Sonny Bill Williams Has Arrived?

With the arrival of Sonny Bill Williams at the Toronto Wolfpack the exciting prospect of other Super League clubs using their marquee signing slots brings some interesting questions to a head.

Could we see Super League clubs target other superstars? What effect would that have on the Super League competition?

Semi Radradra is the obvious target for a Super League club. No doubt french casinos would have Radradra at very long odds to rejoin Rugby League after his incredible performance at the 2019 Rugby Union World Cup. His asking price would be close to, if not over $1 million per season. Still, you’d have to think that he would be devastating in Super League, with his combination of size and speed on the wing.

A club like the Catalan Dragons would be perfect for Radradra. He has already been playing Rugby Union in France so the move south wouldn't be a huge one. His return would be warmly welcomed in Rugby League.

His return would be warmly welcomed in Rugby League.

The Toronto Wolfpack have already used their marquee signing on Sonny Bill Williams, but the likes of St Helens, Warrington Wolves, Leeds Rhinos and Wigan would no doubt love to bring Radradra on board should their respective owners be willing to part with so much cash outside of the salary cap.

The danger with marquee signings is that paying that much money sends a club, or a club owner broke. We have seen over the last ten years how financially unstable some Super League clubs can be. Even former Super League champions the Bradford Bulls didn’t take long to fall on hard times financially when the wins stopped rolling in and the title run was over.

The Toronto Wolfpack can pay so much for Sonny Bill Williams because they are backed by a mining billionaire. Not even Super League club is that lucky. In fact most are far from being in that type of position.

Still, it is very exciting to this about Semi Radradra running around in Super League in 2020. If it can be worked out, you’d love to see it happen.

