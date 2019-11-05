Sonny Bill Williams Agrees To Join Toronto Wolfpack On Richest Deal In Rugby History

Channel 9 in Sydney is reporting that All Blacks superstar Sonny Bill Williams is set to take up a massive offer to join the Toronto Wolfpack in Super League from 2021.

The deal will make Sonny Bill Williams the highest paid player in the history of Rugby League or Rugby Union and most likely see him retire back in the code he began his career with.

Williams addition will be a massive boost for the Toronto Wolfpack in their first season in Super League. He will not only help them on the field but be a huge addition for the clubs marketing.

The deal for Williams has been reported to be a two year deal worth $4.5 million per season. The deal will only count for £300,000 against the Super League salary cap due to Super League marquee signing rules.

The deal for Williams has been reported to be a two year deal worth $4.5 million per season. The deal will only count for £300,000 against the Super League salary cap due to Super League marquee signing rules.

How Williams plays in Super League will be anyones guess. He has not played Rugby League for a number of years and the conditions in Super League won’t exactly suit a player who relies on good footwork as Williams does, but you can be sure he will be one of the better players in the Super League competition next season.

Now the Wolfpack will be looking to sign other stars to fill out their squad. While the marquee slot will not be available any more Williams addition as well as the exciting prospect of playing in Toronto is sure to lure some players to Canada to play in an historic Super League season for the Wolfpack.

#BREAKING: @Danny_Weidler reveals two MASSIVE Rugby League stories. Sonny-Bill Williams is heading BACK to Rugby League; and the @sydneyroosters have WITHDRAWN their offer to Latrell Mitchell. #9News pic.twitter.com/ytGDC3ssxj — Nine News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) November 5, 2019

Sonny Bill Williams last played Rugby League for the Sydney Roosters, for which he won an NRL title. Before that Williams played for the Canterbury Bulldogs, where he controversially walked out on the club mid season and flew to France to play his first season of Rugby Union.

Williams has been a controversial figure in both codes of Rugby, and it will be interesting to see if he continues his boxing career while he plays for the Toronto Wolfpack.

