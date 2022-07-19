NRL Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Ep420 – An Adorable Rivalry!

Jul 20, 2022 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode of the Fergo and The Freak Rugby League podcast Andrew and Freaky talk about that dirty pommy bloke called Victor Radley, they express no shock at all about Andrew Johns latest buiness venture, they they look at some disrespecftful statitics regarding the Wests Tigers, there some coaching talk, some non Rugby League conversation, and then you get called upon.
Mofo Storm Fan is doing DRY JULY! We have donated to the cause….here is the link if you’d like to join us: https://www.dryjuly.com/users/mofo-stormfan
