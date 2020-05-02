Julie – The Sexiest Rugby League Team Of All Time

May 02, 2020 League Freak Featured Guest Writers 0
Everyone has been doing lists of the greatest ever players and other random stuff; so I thought why not have a list of the sexiest players to have ever played the game?
This list is completely subjective to my taste but despite that, this is THE definitive list and everyone who doesn’t agree with me is wrong.
The criteria for the players to make the list is as follows:
1) I find them sexy
2) they are judged from their playing days not necessarily the present.
So without further ado here is your sexiest rugby league players, even League Freak agrees with me (actually this isn’t my list, it’s Freakys):
Fullback – Jarryd Hayne
Wing – Daniel Vidot
Centre – Ryan Girdler
Centre – Matt Cooper
Wing – Manu Vatuvei
Five-Eighth – Trent Barrett
Halfback – Geoff Toovey
Prop – Brenton Lawrence
Hooker – Nathan Peats
Prop – Paul Harragon
Second-Row – Sonny Bill Williams
Second-Row – Daniel Conn
Lock – Cory Parker
Bench: Josh Dugan
Bench: Matty Johns
Bench: Adam Reynolds
Bench: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
Coach: Peter Sterling
💋 Julie – RugbyLeagueMums.com






