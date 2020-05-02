Julie – The Sexiest Rugby League Team Of All Time

Everyone has been doing lists of the greatest ever players and other random stuff; so I thought why not have a list of the sexiest players to have ever played the game?

This list is completely subjective to my taste but despite that, this is THE definitive list and everyone who doesn’t agree with me is wrong.

The criteria for the players to make the list is as follows:

1) I find them sexy

2) they are judged from their playing days not necessarily the present.

So without further ado here is your sexiest rugby league players, even League Freak agrees with me (actually this isn’t my list, it’s Freakys):

Fullback – Jarryd Hayne

Wing – Daniel Vidot

Centre – Ryan Girdler

Centre – Matt Cooper

Wing – Manu Vatuvei

Five-Eighth – Trent Barrett

Halfback – Geoff Toovey

Prop – Brenton Lawrence

Hooker – Nathan Peats

Prop – Paul Harragon

Second-Row – Sonny Bill Williams

Second-Row – Daniel Conn

Lock – Cory Parker

Bench: Josh Dugan

Bench: Matty Johns

Bench: Adam Reynolds

Bench: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

Coach: Peter Sterling

💋 Julie – RugbyLeagueMums.com

