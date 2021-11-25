Canterbury Bulldogs Swoop In To Sign Reed Mahoney On A 4 Year Deal!!!

In huge news that is sure to please Doggies fans, the club has signed Reed Mahoney to a 4 year contract starting from 2023. The deal is rumoured to be worth around $900,000 a season.

This is a huge move for the Bulldogs and one that continues their massive recruitment drive. To be honest, I can’t think of another recruitment drive quite like this.

Parramatta Eels fans are sure to the gutted by this news, and it continues an off season that just doesn’t look all that impressive by the club.

Mahoney is a pretty handy signing. Is he worth the $900,000 the Bulldogs are reported to have signed him for? I’t not so sure. Still, as I’ve said before, you have to pay to get the talent on board, and the Bulldogs don’t have to worry about that hooker position from 2023 onwards.

23 year of Mahoney has been one of the players on the market a number of teams had been chasing. His loss will be a blow to the Eels.

