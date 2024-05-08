League Freaks Appearance On The Kennel Podcast

Today I appeared one The Kennel Podcast hosted by Abdul and I had a great time.

We previewed the Penrith Panthers vs Canterbury Bulldogs game, talked about the Bulldogs progress during their rebuild, how the club is now back in the fight again, the resurgence of Viliame Kikau after a tough 2023 season, and much more.

I really enjoyed my time on the podcast and Abdul was an awesome host. Expect to see me appear more of the podcast because I had a lot of fun on there!

