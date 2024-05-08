NRL Podcast: The David Fifita Sweepstakes And Referees Under Fire

In this episode of your favourite NRL podcast we talk about the David Fifita sweepstakes, which has been hotting up this week between the Gold Coast Titans, the Penrith Panthers, the Sydney Roosters and the St George/Illawarra Dragons. We discuss which team would be the best for him to join and why we believe that.

We then talk about the under fire NRL referees, and in particular the reaction by some to Kasey Badger and the Wests Tigers vs Canturby Bulldogs match.

We then give our tips for the upcoming round of NRL games.

