Ben Hunt Out For A Month With A Fractured Arm

Some bad news for Dragons supporters with confirmation that Ben Hunt suffered a fractured arm on the weekend and is expected to miss a month of football.

The news comes just as the Dragons were set to welcome back a humber of players who had been suspended for the most expensive BBQ in Rugby League history.

Unfortunately scans revealed Ben Hunt suffered an arm fracture, won’t require surgery but will miss at least 4 weeks. Remarkable effort as he appeared to carry the injury for much of the 2nd half yesterday. Usual recovery range 4-8 weeks (fracture type/specific location) — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) August 2, 2021

Sometimes, when it rains, it pours!

