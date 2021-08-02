 

Ben Hunt Out For A Month With A Fractured Arm

Aug 02, 2021 St George/Illawarra Dragons 0

Some bad news for Dragons supporters with confirmation that Ben Hunt suffered a fractured arm on the weekend and is expected to miss a month of football.

The news comes just as the Dragons were set to welcome back a humber of players who had been suspended for the most expensive BBQ in Rugby League history.

Sometimes, when it rains, it pours!

