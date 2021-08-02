Ben Hunt Out For A Month With A Fractured Arm

Aug 02, 2021 League Freak St George/Illawarra Dragons 0
Some bad news for Dragons supporters with confirmation that Ben Hunt suffered a fractured arm on the weekend and is expected to miss a month of football.
The news comes just as the Dragons were set to welcome back a humber of players who had been suspended for the most expensive BBQ in Rugby League history.
Unfortunately scans revealed Ben Hunt suffered an arm fracture, won’t require surgery but will miss at least 4 weeks. Remarkable effort as he appeared to carry the injury for much of the 2nd half yesterday. Usual recovery range 4-8 weeks (fracture type/specific location)
— NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) August 2, 2021
Sometimes, when it rains, it pours!
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
Aug 28, 2020 0
Aug 28, 2020 0
Jul 20, 2020 0
Aug 02, 2021 0
Jul 21, 2021 0
You must log in to post a comment.