Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 327 – The Dragons Sack Paul Vaughan And Hand Out Massive Fines After Legendary House Party

In a big episode League Freak talks about the house party that has seen Paul Vaughan sacked and over $200,000 of fines handed out to players after a house party that has become very expensive.
Freaky asked if Vaughan had paid a high enough price to his Twitter followers….and he reads a whole heap of the replies on the podcast.
Then, the Queensland Origin side is forced into a change, a couple of players re-sign with their current clubs, and are the Bulldogs going to be the next target of outrage over Covid breaches?
