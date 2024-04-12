Zac Lomax To Join The Parramatta Eels On A Four Year Deal

The one horse race to sign Zac Lomax is officially over with the Parramatta Eels committed to signing him to a 4 year deal worth a reported $2.6 million.

Lomax has been unhappy at the St George/Illawarra Dragons and was given permission to talk to other clubs. The winger reportedly believes he is better suited at centre.

This deal reminds me a little of the deal Souths committed to with Jack Wighton. It is a lot of money for a centre on a team that has other much more pressing issues they should be looking to fix.

The Eels have struggled to find a good replacement hooker since Reed Mahoney left for the Canterbury Bulldogs, and the forward pack has not lived up to its best days in 2022 when the side made the NRL Grand Final.

The Eels as a club have committed a lot of money to players who haven’t really proven they can get the job done in the biggest games. Rather than signing Lomax, it would have been a better move for the Eels to sign a veteran with winning experience, something their side desperately lacks.

Liked it? Take a second to support League Freak on Patreon!