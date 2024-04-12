European Countries That Are Favoured By Gamblers

Despite the fact that the most famous casinos are located in the USA and some Asian countries, Europe also stands out as a global centre of gambling. This is evident not only in traditional casinos but also in the rise of online platforms like Wanted Win casino, a prominent online casino that has become a favourite among European gamblers. Many countries earn billions of dollars annually through tax revenues from gambling operators and the sale of licences, including those for online venues. In recent years, the gambling industry has expanded rapidly in Europe: apart from London, which has long been a global gambling hub, popular online casinos such as Wanted Win casino have started to attract players from different countries across the continent. With this backdrop, we present six of the most popular European countries that are loved by gamblers.

Germany

The gambling market in Germany generates approximately $4.5 billion a year, and more than half of this money goes to the country’s budget due to a complex taxation system.

The German resort of Baden-Baden, located in the heart of Europe, has long been a gambling centre for both locals and tourists from neighbouring France, Switzerland, Belgium, Austria, Italy, and other countries.

The casino of the same name Baden-Baden is part of a huge spa complex with a hotel with stunning views of the city and its surroundings.

As in any other casino, users can find modern slot machines, roulette, poker, blackjack, craps, and many other games.

Slot machine halls are also available in most major German cities. Today, the gambling market revenue in this country has reached the level of the UK.

United Kingdom

The United Kingdom is already one of the most popular tourist destinations for travellers from all over the world.

However, expensive London casinos have also become a visiting card of the country for wealthy European residents.

In addition, several years ago, one of the largest entertainment complexes was opened in the English city of Birmingham, which cost about $210 million to build.

Resorts World Birmingham is home to the UK’s largest casino, shopping centre, restaurants and cinemas, owned by the Malaysian hospitality and gambling giant Genting Group.

Portugal

Adored by many tourists, Portugal is also one of the European gambling centres.

In particular, thanks to its Estoril casino, located in the coastal resort town of Cascais, which is a few kilometres from Lisbon.

The peculiarity of Estoril is that it is one of the largest operating casinos in Europe. Moreover, the gambling establishment is located almost on the shores of the Atlantic Ocean.

There are smaller casinos in other cities of Portugal, including Porto, Faro, Portimão, Lagos, and others.

Monaco

Obviously, it is impossible to do without one of the most popular resorts for the rich from all over the world. The Principality of Monaco is known not only for its gorgeous views, year-round warm weather and expensive cars.

The first casino in Monte Carlo (the most famous district of Monaco) is believed to have appeared in 1865, and this event became a milestone in the history of the country’s economic development.

Today, the Monte Carlo casino is home to an opera house and the National Museum of Fine Arts.

This casino remains one of the oldest and most popular in the world. In the morning, the casino operates as a tourist attraction, and after 14:00 – as a gambling establishment.

France

Neighbouring France also boasts the impressive Barrière d’Enghien-les-Bains Casino, located just 11 km north of Paris.

This casino was opened in 1902 and a few years later it was converted into a military hospital.

Today, this casino has not only slot machines and card tables, but also a full-fledged theatre with an atrium.

Minimum bets here are about 500 euros, and the total area of the gaming space is about 13 thousand square metres. The casino and its restaurant are open daily from 10:00 to four in the morning.

Italy

Italy’s gambling scene blends historical elegance with contemporary excitement, creating a unique experience for gamblers. Major cities like Rome, Milan, and Venice host a variety of casinos that not only offer traditional games but also emphasise Italian charm and sophistication. The Casino di Venezia, standing as one of the oldest in the world, is located right in the heart of Venice. Established in 1638, it allows gamblers to step back in time while enjoying modern-day gambling facilities. Apart from casinos, Italy’s lottery games, particularly “SuperEnalotto,” are hugely popular among locals and tourists alike and generate significant revenue for the country. Italian gambling laws have evolved over the years, promoting a well-regulated environment for gamblers to enjoy a safe and diverse betting experience. The growth of online gambling platforms has also seen a rise in Italy, complementing the traditional gambling venues and broadening the scope for tourism and local entertainment. This picturesque country offers a sublime blend of culture, history, and gambling thrill that continues to attract gamblers from around the globe.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Europe’s stature as a vibrant hub for gambling aficionados is not merely historical but is continually reinforced by the luxurious and varied gambling experiences offered across its territories. The economic impact of this industry, through both direct taxation and as a catalyst for tourism, underscores its significance to the national budgets of these countries. The blend of historical allure with modern luxury, from the classical grandeur of Casino Baden-Baden in Germany to the ritzy opulence of Monte Carlo in Monaco, offers gamblers not just a place to wager but an immersive cultural and leisure experience. As Europe continues to evolve as a premier destination for high-stakes entertainment, it not only rivals but in certain respects, surpasses the traditionally favoured gambling locales of the USA and Asia, offering a unique mix of glamour, history, and luxury.

Liked it? Take a second to support League Freak on Patreon!