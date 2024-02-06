Who Were The First NRL Premiers?

So you want to know which team won the first NRL Premiership? Well, you’ve come to the right place!
The South Sydney Rabbitohs were the first premierships of the News South Wales Rugby League competition, the forerunner of the National Rugby League competition.
The Rabbitohs won the 1908 Grand Final 14-12 over Eastern Suburbs in front of around 4,000 in attendance at the Sydney Showgrounds.
The South Sydney Rabbitohs 1908 Grand Final Team
1. Webby Neil
2. Frank Storie
3.Fred Jarman
4. Ed Fry
5. Leo Senior
6. Arthur Collin (C)
7. Jack Leveson
8. Tom Golden
9. Jack Coxon
10. Dick Green
11. Arthur McCallum
12. Jack Cochraine
13. Harry Butler
Coach: Arthur Hennessy
The South Sydney Rabbitohs have won more NRL Premierships than any other club in history.