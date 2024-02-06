Who Were The First NRL Premiers?

So you want to know which team won the first NRL Premiership? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

The South Sydney Rabbitohs were the first premierships of the News South Wales Rugby League competition, the forerunner of the National Rugby League competition.

The Rabbitohs won the 1908 Grand Final 14-12 over Eastern Suburbs in front of around 4,000 in attendance at the Sydney Showgrounds.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs 1908 Grand Final Team



1. Webby Neil

2. Frank Storie

3.Fred Jarman

4. Ed Fry

5. Leo Senior

6. Arthur Collin (C)

7. Jack Leveson

8. Tom Golden

9. Jack Coxon

10. Dick Green

11. Arthur McCallum

12. Jack Cochraine

13. Harry Butler

Coach: Arthur Hennessy

The South Sydney Rabbitohs have won more NRL Premierships than any other club in history.

