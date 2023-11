Want to know what the biggest losing margin in the history of the Australian Rugby League team is? You’ve come to the right place!

On November 4th in 2023 the New Zealand Kiwi’s defeated the Australian Kangaroos 30-0 in the Pacific Championship Final in Waikato, Hamilton New Zealand.

Jamayne Isaako scored 18 points in the match, scoring 2 tries, 4 try conversions. and 1 penalty goal.

