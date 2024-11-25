What DAZN Purchase Of Foxtel Could Mean For The Next NRL Broadcasting Deal

The Australian Financial Review is reporting that London based sports streaming service DAZN is looking to buy News Corporations controlling share of Foxtel in Australia. One of the keys to this deal is obviously that Foxtel holds onto the Pay TV rights to the major sporting codes in Australia, which includes the NRL.

This would see the NRL is a great position to push for a much higher broadcasting deal from Fox Sports than it currently has. Not only does Fox Sports need to show it has one of, if not the most valuable sports broadcasting asset in Australia, but DAZN does not want to take over a broadcaster who doesn’t carry the major sports in Australia, something that would see the asset they purchase immediately lose value.

So if Foxtel wants to extend the NRL broadcasting deal ahead of time, they need to wrap up the rights quickly. There is no need for the NRL to rush into any deal unless the price is right. Very, very right.

At the same time the DAZN deal could be contingent on Foxtel showing they have locked up these important broadcasting rights.

Its good to be wanted…

The NRL could deal with DAZN itself if it wanted to. If the deal is imminent, the NRL could not only get a huge broadcasting deal to retain their rights, but they could also look to make a deal for DAZN to become the international streamer for games overseas.

Either way the NRL is in a perfect position to push the amount it receives for Pay TV broadcasting rights through the roof. Something the sport in Australia deserves after years of dominating television ratings and carrying the Fox Sports service.

