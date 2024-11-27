Rugby League Podcast: This Ones For You Jack!

In this especial episode we read an amazing email we got from a very special listerner named Jack. It really meant a lot to hear from Jack and what the podcast meant to him. So, we made sure we got an episode out for him today!
AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak
Patreon
Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!
Websites
League Freak NRL and Rugby League News
Rugby League Podcasting Network
Podcast Links
Site: FergoandTheFreak.com
Twitter: Fergo And The Freak on Twitter
Instagram: Fergo and The Freak on Instagram
Youtube: Fergo and The Freak on Youtube
Youve found the best 2025 NRL Podcast! The Official NRL website, For the latest NRL News or the 2025 NRL Draw just click the links! Also if you’re looking to Buy 2025 NRL Tickets you know where to go!