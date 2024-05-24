25/05/2024
The Best Indigenous Rugby League Team Ever Seen By Sandy

To celebrate the NRL’s Indigenous round a lot of people are talking about the best Aboriginal players they’ve seen play the game.

This started a discussion on Twitter which resulted in Sandy coming up with a team of the best Aboriginal players she has seen play the game.

So with a big thank you to Sandy, here is her team!

1. David Peachy
2. John Ferguson
3. Steve Ella
4. Greg Inglis
5. Nathan Blacklock
6. Cliff Lyons/L. Daley
7. Johnathan Thurston
8. Sam Backo
9. Nathan Peats
10. Arthur Beetson
11. Gorden Tallis
12. Sam Thaiday
13. Dean Widders

14. Preston Campbell
15. Anthony Mundine
16. Ruben Cotter
17. Andrew Fifita

You can follow Sandy on Twitter by clicking here: https://x.com/sandyhunter2

