Parramatta Eels Supporters Rejoice As The 2025 NRL Draw Offers Them A Chance To Experience Premiership Glory!!!

Parramatta Eels supporters have had a very positive reaction to the 2025 NRL draw with the long tortured fan base a chance to experience Premiership glory!

The rebuild that has been undertaken at the Parramatta Eels its well underway with the club letting go serial arm waver Clint Gutherson and signing winger Josh Addo-Carr who knows how to cross the try line.

Despite all that, Eels fans will get to cheer on a championship winning team at Parramatta Stadium this season after the Penrith Panthers were forced to play home games at Commonwealth Bank Stadium due to a completely unfair draw.

Eels fans will be afforded the chance to see a top of the line halfback, a forward pack that doesn’t fold when it matters, a fullback that is actually willing to run the ball back, and wingers that can catch a high ball.

Eels supporters haven’t had a chance to see all of these things at their home ground since the 1980’s, so it will be a nice change for their fan base.

Liked it? Take a second to support League Freak on Patreon!